Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says an earthquake in South Carolina was reported Saturday morning.

According to the USGS, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported just before 5:30 Saturday morning.

The earthquake was about 4 miles east southeast of Elgin and had a depth of 4 kilometers.

This is the second earthquake reported in South Carolina in the last couple of days.

