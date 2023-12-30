Submit Photos/Videos
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

Earthquake
Earthquake(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says an earthquake in South Carolina was reported Saturday morning.

According to the USGS, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported just before 5:30 Saturday morning.

The earthquake was about 4 miles east southeast of Elgin and had a depth of 4 kilometers.

This is the second earthquake reported in South Carolina in the last couple of days.

