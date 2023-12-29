Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the Saint Louis Zoo on Friday. (Source: KMOV)
By Meghan McKinzie and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed its first baby orangutan in nine years.

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the zoo on Friday.

According to the zoo, the birth was the result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as Sumatran orangutans are highly endangered due to habitat loss.

Cinta, the baby’s father, came to St. Louis in 2012 from the San Diego Zoo.

Zoo officials said Rubih and the newborn are doing well and bonding in their private maternity area.

“The first couple of months are critical for newborn orangutans,” said Helen Boostrom, a manager at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Rubih is a first-time mother and is doing an excellent job caring and providing for her baby and showing great maternal behaviors.”

The animal care team has not yet been able to determine the sex of the baby.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
DNR warns about tegu lizards
Giant invasive lizards are surfacing in South Carolina
Adam Crow
Late inmate’s family speaks out against jail health provider
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
Did trooper follow the rules in chase that ended with fiery crash?

Latest News

Ahead of the Capitol One Orange Bowl, here is what we know so far out of the Georgia Bulldogs...
WATCH LIVE: A day away from Orange Bowl showdown
Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
We're one day away from the kickoff between Georgia and Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in...
The Road to Miami: Midday Dec. 29 update
Free Your Music
What the Tech: Use the Free Your Music app to transfer your music