WATCH LIVE: A day away from Orange Bowl showdown

MIAMI (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re one day away from the kickoff between Georgia and Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the Orange Bowl.

Earlier today, Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke during a news conference.

He had a lot of praise for quarterback Carson Beck.

“In terms of his leadership, he’s one of our better leaders,” Smart said. “He does it in a different way than most people. He’s very poised and calm. I’m very pleased with his leadership.”

Georga is on track to have the most passing yards per game since 2013.

“It makes you comfortable knowing that your quarterback really knows the offense inside and out that,” said running back Kendall Milton.

“It makes it easier because really everything is based off a reason,” he said.

