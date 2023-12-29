Submit Photos/Videos
Project Refresh offers showers, resources for those in need

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Project Refresh is hosting a shower day and offering free transportation, food, clothes and more to on Friday.

There will also be haircuts, shoes, manicures, hygiene products, and other resources to help those in need.

The free transportation provided by Augusta Transit from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Pickup locations will be at the Broad Street transfer center, Salvation Army Center of Hope, Gap Ministries and Master’s Table Soup Kitchen.

This will be at the Georgia Department of Public Health on Laney Walker Boulevard from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 706-513-1033.

