Poison Peach returns with ‘Sherman’s March through the Carolinas’

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Poison Peach Film Festival returns for the 15th year to the Imperial Theatre on Jan. 6 and 7.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 4 p.m. Jan. 7.

The centerpiece of the festival is Jan. 7′s first feature film, “Sherman’s March through the Carolinas,” directed by veteran historical filmmaker Christopher Forbes, an Augusta native.

Forbes also produced and directed “Sherman’s March to the Sea,” which had its first screening at the Imperial Theatre in January 2022 as part of Poison Peach that year.

Festival organizers said “Sherman’s March through the Carolinas” features a major discovery in acting talent, Augusta resident Shanita Wilburn.

She has a large role in the film as a Freedman trying to make her way north through the South Carolina countryside in the last few weeks of the Civil War.

Most people in the film are from the Aiken-Augusta area, including Eddie Rodgers, who plays C.S. Gen. Wade Hampton. Rodgers is a veteran of 10 feature films and has been doing an impression of Hampton for many years.

Playing C.S. Gen. Joseph Wheeler is Jerry Chesser, a resident of Hampton, S.C.

His grandson, Gunner Bridgers, also plays a major role.

Also playing Freedmen are Melvin Stewart and Ruby Frazier Stewart from Savannah. Melvin Stewart is a veteran of more than 15 feature films.

Augusta resident Jezibell Anat plays C.S. Capt. Mary Wilkins, a major role in the film. Anat has produced and directed many short films and directed her first feature a year ago, “Bass Reeves and Belle Starr,” now in distribution.

Other screenings include:

  • 7 p.m. Jan. 6: “Assault on Fort Ridgely”
  • 9 p.m. Jan. 6: Short film showcase, including “Meep,” “Don’t Walk Alone” and “Nervous Nathan.”
  • 7 p.m. Jan. 7: “Morningstar.”

The Imperial Theatre is at 749 Broad St., and admission is $15 per day, available at the Imperial box office or imperialtheatre.com.

