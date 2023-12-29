Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local sisters shocked with growth of curb art business

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to bring out that spring cleaning list.

While you are changing the batteries in your smoke alarm, don’t forget to check your address numbers outside your home.

Back in March, we introduced you to a pair of teenagers painting curbs over in Aiken and North Augusta. Curb ID is back.

The duo was spotted Friday helping out homeowners. These painted letters not only help your postal drivers but also first responders when they respond to an emergency.

Since March, the pair have been shocked about their business growth.

“When we started this, I thought it would be a couple of houses here and there. Our house, a friend’s house. And I really think our impact and we love to help our community and make it a safer and better place,” said Reese and Bailey Kirkland.

So far, they have painted over 500 curbs in the CSRA. If you are interested, they say their peak season starts in March, and they painting right now.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
DNR warns about tegu lizards
Giant invasive lizards are surfacing in South Carolina
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation
Villa Europa
Villa Europa celebrates 50 years, new location

Latest News

Local sisters shocked with growth of curb art business
Christmas miracle keeps mom alive; road to recovery begins
'Unbreakable bond': Friends remember Jamilla Smith
Edgefield County 9-year-old has authored her own book
The University of Georgia and Florida State will face off in the Orange Bowl.
Countdown to Orange Bowl: Key things to know