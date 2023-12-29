Local sisters shocked with growth of curb art business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to bring out that spring cleaning list.

While you are changing the batteries in your smoke alarm, don’t forget to check your address numbers outside your home.

Back in March, we introduced you to a pair of teenagers painting curbs over in Aiken and North Augusta. Curb ID is back.

The duo was spotted Friday helping out homeowners. These painted letters not only help your postal drivers but also first responders when they respond to an emergency.

Since March, the pair have been shocked about their business growth.

“When we started this, I thought it would be a couple of houses here and there. Our house, a friend’s house. And I really think our impact and we love to help our community and make it a safer and better place,” said Reese and Bailey Kirkland.

So far, they have painted over 500 curbs in the CSRA. If you are interested, they say their peak season starts in March, and they painting right now.

