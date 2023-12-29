Local forester plants fruit trees along Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you are walking along the Augusta Canal, you may start seeing some fruit trees growing.

We spoke with Sterling Mantlow with the American Forester who says they are doing it to provide resources for the public, especially during harvest season.

“Shouldn’t we get a dividend, a payout from all of these taxes that we pay to upkeep and cut all this grass? I think a great idea is to start implementing fruit trees into public places so we can get a return back off from our tax dollars and investments,” said Mantlow.

He says he has a TikTok account named the “American Forester” where he has forestry content, sawmilling, prescribed fire burns and more.

He also says he wants to start a nonprofit to help the area.

