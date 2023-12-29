Lewiston Road closure promises 90 hours of traffic pain

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The upcoming closure of a major thoroughfare in Columbia County promises to bring drivers some major headaches.

The 90-hour closure and detour of Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway at Exit 190 of Interstate 20 is tied to the configuration of a “diverging diamond” interchange.

These closures are planned from noon Jan. 18 through 6 a.m. Jan. 22:

I-20 Exit 190 interchange: There will be no traffic access between I-20 Exit 190 and Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway.

I-20 Exit 190 overpass: No traffic will be permitted across the Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway overpass over I-20.

Lewiston Road between I-20 west ramp and William Few Parkway: No through traffic will be permitted along this section of Lewiston Road.

Horizon South Parkway between I-20 east ramp and Gateway Boulevard: No through traffic will be permitted along this section of Horizon South Parkway.

The closures will include these detour routes:

I-20 Exit 183, Appling Harlem Highway to the west

I-20 Exit 194, South Belair Road/Jimmie Dyess Parkway to the east

After 6 a.m. Jan. 22, new traffic patterns will follow the diverging diamond configuration.

Diverging diamond diagram (Contributed)

While relatively new in America and unusual to many drivers, diverging diamond interchanges are considered more efficient and safer than traditional ones, and among other advantages, avoid the need for turn lanes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.