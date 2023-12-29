Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lewiston Road closure promises 90 hours of traffic pain

Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road
Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The upcoming closure of a major thoroughfare in Columbia County promises to bring drivers some major headaches.

The 90-hour closure and detour of Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway at Exit 190 of Interstate 20 is tied to the configuration of a “diverging diamond” interchange.

These closures are planned from noon Jan. 18 through 6 a.m. Jan. 22:

  • I-20 Exit 190 interchange: There will be no traffic access between I-20 Exit 190 and Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway.
  • I-20 Exit 190 overpass: No traffic will be permitted across the Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway overpass over I-20.
  • Lewiston Road between I-20 west ramp and William Few Parkway: No through traffic will be permitted along this section of Lewiston Road.
  • Horizon South Parkway between I-20 east ramp and Gateway Boulevard: No through traffic will be permitted along this section of Horizon South Parkway.

The closures will include these detour routes:

  • I-20 Exit 183, Appling Harlem Highway to the west
  • I-20 Exit 194, South Belair Road/Jimmie Dyess Parkway to the east

After 6 a.m. Jan. 22, new traffic patterns will follow the diverging diamond configuration.

Diverging diamond diagram
Diverging diamond diagram(Contributed)

While relatively new in America and unusual to many drivers, diverging diamond interchanges are considered more efficient and safer than traditional ones, and among other advantages, avoid the need for turn lanes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
DNR warns about tegu lizards
Giant invasive lizards are surfacing in South Carolina
Adam Crow
Late inmate’s family speaks out against jail health provider
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
Did trooper follow the rules in chase that ended with fiery crash?

Latest News

Project Refresh offers showers, resources for those in need
‘A big hug for our community’: Those in need find help
Homeless people were able to get a shower and pick up necessities during a monthly event at...
Project Refresh brings showers to those in need
Sonia T Ray
Georgians ready to spread New Year’s cheer in Rose Parade
Two stars of Nat Geo Wild’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” are preparing for their appearance...
Hill's Science Diet float for Rose Parade
V.C. Summer
Warning downgraded for S.C. nuclear plant’s cracked pipes