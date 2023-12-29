Georgians ready to spread New Year’s cheer in Rose Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. - From Georgia, we’ll be watching the Tournament of Roses Parade on TV, but some residents of the Peach State will be featured in the pageantry.

They’ll include an inspiring cancer survivor and some country veterinarians.

Cancer survivor Sonia T. Ray, of Griffin, will be riding along with City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, sharing her story of beating an aggressive form of breast cancer.

“I was 34 years old. 2011. And I heard the words, ‘You have breast cancer, Stage 3.’ Very aggressive. Very rapid growth,” she said.

Sometimes having hope might mean you are trusting in something that looks impossible on paper.

“In 2018 they told me, ‘Go home, get your things in order, there is nothing else we can do for you,’” said Ray.

Maybe you’re like Ray, trusting that you’ll live to see your children grow up even though you’ve been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer two times.

“You can run to God or you can run from God, and my faith is what walked me through,” Ray said.

She beat her Stage 3 cancer and had a break until the cancer came back with a vengeance as Stage 4 in 2018.

“I have a total of 18 scars on my body, front and back. I had about eight surgeries, 33 rounds of radiation, two years of chemotherapy, lost my hair, lost my breasts, lumpectomy. The cancer was so aggressive I had to go back in and get a double mastectomy,” said Ray.

That’s when the family found City of Hope.

Sonia, now cancer-free, will be on the City of Hope float at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

She also throws herself into volunteer work and is also the co-founder of Harbor of Hope, an organization that supports breast cancer survivors.

Hope can be simple – really, hope can be the thing that keeps you believing in better days ahead.

“I will live to see my children’s children,” Ray said.

Also in the parade

Two stars of Nat Geo Wild’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” are preparing for their appearance in the 135th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

The appearance of Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson comes a few weeks ahead of the premiere of the sixth season of “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.”

The Critter Fixers Veterinary Hospital is in Bonaire, Ga.

The Critter Fixers will join Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Pasadena Humane on their 55-foot float, “Feed the Love,” alongside two aspiring veterinarians attending their alma mater, Tuskegee University.

“Dr. Ferguson and I are honored to be included in Hill’s and Pasadena Humane’s Rose Parade float,” Hodges said. “As veterarians, we get to see and celebrate the special bond people have with their pets, and we are proud to work with Hill’s to help reinforce how important animal healthcare teams are to overall health. We are working together to help ensure we are inviting aspiring students into the animal health profession to ensure we pets have access to care for decades to come.”

