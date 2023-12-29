Ga., S.C. agencies offer help if you’re quitting tobacco for 2024

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re planning to cut tobacco out of your life in 2024, health agencies in Georgia and South Carolina are ready to help with hotlines that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Even when it’s a New Year’s resolution, quitting can be hard around the holidays.

“Finding healthy strategies to deal with the stress of the holidays that don’t include tobacco products is important,” said Virginie Daguise, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s director of chronic disease and injury prevention. “Tobacco use is directly related to many serious illnesses, including lung diseases, type 2 diabetes, various cancers and heart disease.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Benefits of quitting include improved physical and mental health. Research shows that people who quit tobacco report reduced feelings of depression, anxiety and stress, especially among young people who vape.

Quitting is also associated with overall improved mood and quality of life, according to DHEC.

Within two years of quitting, the risk of a heart attack significantly decreases. Immediate benefits include reduced lung inflammation, which can help protect your body from infections.

In Georgia

You can reach the Georgia tobacco quit line at 877-270-STOP for English or 877-2NO-FUME for Spanish.

Services include:

Telephone, text, and web-based services for all tobacco users 13 years and older.

Services and support for pregnant and postpartum women.

Quitting services that address the use of all tobacco products.

Translation support for multiple languages.

Referrals to community resources.

A free four-week supply of nicotine replacement therapies (gum or patch) for qualified Georgia residents.

In South Carolina

You can reach the South Carolina tobacco quit line at 800-QUIT-NOW for English or 855-DÈJELO-YA for Spanish.

Callers can receive:

Personalized quit plans.

Access to text and web-based support.

A printed guide.

Free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges (if eligible).

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.