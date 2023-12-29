Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Edgefield County 9-year-old has authored her own book

DeKayla Harrison has now written her own book.
DeKayla Harrison has now written her own book.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County 9-year-old DeKayla Harrison is now an author, with her own book published and available on Amazon.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Jessica Harrison, DeKayla’s mom.

Harrison didn’t expect this.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“No, no, I really didn’t,” she said. “Especially at a young age.”

Her 9-year-old didn’t let age stop her, and now DeKayla’s name is published.

“Her brother was actually bullied,” Harrison said. “I found a letter that he actually wanted to kill himself, so we had to go get mental help for him, so that’s how this book come about.”

DeKayla saw what her brother was going through, so she set out to write a book to help other kids going through a similar situation.

She says writing became challenging at times, but she was determined to finish it.

“You can do anything, don’t let nobody, say, make sure nobody say you can’t do nothing, that’s you, you can do anything you want to in life, and follow your dreams,” DeKayla said.

If you’re interested in the book, you can get it on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
DNR warns about tegu lizards
Giant invasive lizards are surfacing in South Carolina
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation
Villa Europa
Villa Europa celebrates 50 years, new location

Latest News

WRDW
Christmas miracle keeps mom alive, road to recovery begins
orange bowl
WATCH LIVE: A day away from Orange Bowl showdown
We're one day away from the kickoff between Georgia and Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in...
The Road to Miami: Midday Dec. 29 update
Free Your Music
What the Tech: Use the Free Your Music app to transfer your music
Calling 911 from cell phone
Ga. 911 pranks could prompt heavier penalties for hoaxes