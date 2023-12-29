Edgefield County 9-year-old has authored her own book

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County 9-year-old DeKayla Harrison is now an author, with her own book published and available on Amazon.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Jessica Harrison, DeKayla’s mom.

Harrison didn’t expect this.

“No, no, I really didn’t,” she said. “Especially at a young age.”

Her 9-year-old didn’t let age stop her, and now DeKayla’s name is published.

“Her brother was actually bullied,” Harrison said. “I found a letter that he actually wanted to kill himself, so we had to go get mental help for him, so that’s how this book come about.”

DeKayla saw what her brother was going through, so she set out to write a book to help other kids going through a similar situation.

She says writing became challenging at times, but she was determined to finish it.

“You can do anything, don’t let nobody, say, make sure nobody say you can’t do nothing, that’s you, you can do anything you want to in life, and follow your dreams,” DeKayla said.

If you’re interested in the book, you can get it on Amazon.

