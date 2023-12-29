Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
Did trooper follow the rules in chase that ended with fiery crash?
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
Patrick Clayton
Longtime Augusta lawman running for Columbia County sheriff

Latest News

Did trooper follow the rules in chase that ended with fiery crash?
News 12 heads to Miami as Georgia plans to finish 2023 season on a high note
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
Did trooper follow the rules in chase that ended with fiery crash?