Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold and breezy conditions expected Friday and Saturday behind a cold front passing through the region tonight. Staying dry through the weekend, but another front will show up New Year’s Day and bring the chance for showers.

Winds look to stay elevated out of the west between 10-15 mph Saturday and drop to 8-12 mph Sunday. Highs Saturday will stay chilly near 50, but Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Staying dry Sunday night for New Year’s Eve plans - but it will be chilly with temps in the 30s by midnight.

Looking mostly dry for New Years Day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s - a few showers will be possible late in the day into Monday night. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Cold and breezy day Friday with gusts up to 25 mph possible. (WRDW)

