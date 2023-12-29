Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta business lights candles for Kwanzaa celebration

By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday marks the third night of Kwanzaa, and a local store is lighting a candle for each day.

Kwanzaa starts on December 26 and ends on January 1 every year.

Sirius Sage on Broad Street is bringing the cultural holiday to downtown Augusta for you and your family to enjoy each night.

On Thursday, there were three candles lit for the first three of seven days of Kwanzaa.

“It’s about culture. It’s about embracing your ancestors, embracing your people. It’s about embracing individualism,” said Soveren Scottel, store facilitator.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

“Today is Ujima. So, that means collective responsibility and pulling other people’s problems into your heart as an individual, but solving them together,” he said.

The kinara, one of the seven symbols of the holiday, holds seven candles of three different colors, representing each day and principle.

“So you have your water here inside of your cups, right? These are going to be for the thirst of our ancestors,” said Scotell.

Each year, families gather to celebrate the holiday, just before the new year.

“Kwanzaa to me is the way I live my life. Love, acceptance, acknowledgment,” he said.

If you missed the first couple of days of Kwanzaa at Sirius Sage, you can stop by each night at 6 p.m. until January 1.

