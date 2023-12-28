Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
See GSP chase that ended with fiery crash into News 12 sign
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
Patrick Clayton
Longtime Augusta lawman running for Columbia County sheriff

Latest News

One-Tank Trip: Visit the Angel Oak Tree, more than 400 years old
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
A nurse in Nebraska adopted her daughter earlier this year, two years after the girl was her...
‘I am so lucky to have her’: Nurse celebrates first Christmas with adopted daughter who was her patient
SPCA Albrecht Center
Shelter animals look for fur-ever homes as crowding continues
Shelter animals look for fur-ever homes as crowding continues