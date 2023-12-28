Submit Photos/Videos
Villa Europe celebrates 50 years, new location

By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Villa Europa is saying cheers to the new year and cheers to 50 years.

They’re getting ready for their final toast in their current building.

The family-owned restaurant has been open since 1974, dishing up German, Italian and American favorites.

Villa Europa says they own their current property, but overtime maintenance has become an issue due to the building’s age.

Now, they are welcoming everyone for one final toast on New Year’s Eve.

Their manager says they are not saying goodbye, just see you later.

“If things work out with a new location just a few miles that way, then possibly in the future dates something, you know, like a satellite location,” said Peggy Schaffer.

For information about their New Year’s Eve celebration, visit their Facebook page.

