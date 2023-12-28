Top 10 stories News 12 26 viewers followed in 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As 2023 comes to a close, here is a look back at the 10 local news stories most read by News 12 26 viewers in 2023.

We’re heard from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County.

When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.

911 Call

“Columbia County 911, what’s your emergency?”

“Please, please hurry. My cousin’s getting attacked by a dog.”

A race to their wedding day became a race against time for a local couple.

Calvin Riddick and his partner China saw overwhelming support from people when word got out they were hoping to get married while China was battling stage four cancer.

“We hit it off like, boom, you know,” Riddick said. “But like I say, we never was apart from that day on.”

When he and China met almost five years ago, it was a done deal for him – love at first sight.

Christmas Tree Shops will liquidate all of its stores and go out of business unless someone comes forward to rescue the chain.

The closure poses another problem for the busy Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway area that includes the Augusta Exchange shopping center. The area has lost Bed, Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and O’Charley’s.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies up and down the East Coast were on high alert with bike week in Myrtle Beach and another in Atlantic Beach in South Carolina.

The Richmond County Sheriff says they’re also on high alert because the threat of retaliation is real.

“We got information that the groups may be mobilizing to come to Augusta, and we started coordinating with other law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

An all-new I-TEAM investigation took a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve.

It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta . We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On the cell phone recording, you can hear Richmond County deputies imply they did not have a warrant to enter the home they wanted to search.

Keishaun Young: “Do you have a warrant to come here?”

One Aiken County parent feared the worst when her middle school son didn’t make it home after the first day of classes.

What was supposed to be the start of a new school year at a new school soon became a nightmare for Claytavia Brown’s 13-year-old son.

“My heart stopped, honestly,” said Brown. Panic set in.

Kroger will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing, the new Kroger Marketplace expected to open in the spring of 2024.

The new store on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Gordon Highway represents a $32 million investment and will create 250-300 new jobs.

A pair of shootings in Augusta and a murder-suicide in Graniteville have left five people dead.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and three others injured a few blocks from downtown Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified those who died as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Deputies say the shooting was reported at 6:35 p.m. at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a police chase and shooting on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued a vehicle in a police chase, where the suspect fired shots while driving westbound on I-20.

The suspect was also throwing drugs out the window, according to deputies.

A website was launched announcing a new golf and spa destination is coming to North Augusta.

Cypress Shoals will be located between West Martintown Road, Interstate 20, and the Savannah River.

The property will include 1,742 acres of land. It’s more than five and a half times the size of Augusta National and the development promises a lot more than golf.

America’s next great masterpiece could be in our backyard.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.