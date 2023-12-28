Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested after fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Aiken

Tony Muldrow, 34, of Effingham.
Tony Muldrow, 34, of Effingham.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County investigators have identified the suspect wanted for the deadly Christmas Eve shooting on Squire Street.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as 29-year-old Rondre J. Gomillion.

Tony Muldrow, 34, of Effingham, was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Thursday around 11:30 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Muldrow is wanted for manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Muldrow is being held in the Florence County Jail pending extradition to Aiken County.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots on the 100 block of Squire Street and found an unresponsive Black male in the front yard of a home.

Capt. Eric Abdullah says the male appeared to have a gunshot wound to his chest and deputies performed first aid until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, at which time he was pronounced dead.

Abdullah says a witness told deputies that the victim and the gunman got into an argument outside the home when shots rang out.

The killing is the latest in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Ables says Gomillion will be autopsied in Newberry.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also provide information by sending a message HERE.

