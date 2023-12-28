Shelter animals look for fur-ever homes as crowding continues

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of our animal shelters are full of animals waiting to find their fur-ever homes.

The holiday season can be tough for Animal shelters for many reasons, as pets will find a new home just to end up back in the shelter.

The SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken is doing everything it can. They’re calling on the community to help too.

“We’ve been over capacity for the past two years. As of right now, we have 81 dogs and 111 cats,” said Jade Garrett.

The SPCA says they get around five calls a day from people wanting to give up their pets.

“It can be for absolutely any reason, whether someone passed away and this is the family trying to rehome their dog, or times have gotten tough and they’re not necessarily able to take care of the dog to make sure that they’re thriving at home anymore. Or you know, they got a dog for the holidays and it’s too much to too much of responsibility that they can’t bear it,” said Garrett.

Right now they have a wait list if you need to give your dog up.

Last week, 11 dogs were adopted and they took in 19 more. That’s not including the dogs that were given back after being adopted.

“It’s an influx of just animals in the community right now and nationwide. And so having a week where we can even adopt out as many animals as we take in, that’s a blessing. So a week where we can adopt out more animals than we take in, that’s a miracle,” said Garrett.

They need more people willing to foster, adopt or volunteer because animals are wanting to find their fur-ever homes.

“If we have 50 people in line ready to take home an animal, that would be amazing,” said Garrett.

