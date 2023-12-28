Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies search for missing 48-year-old

Tomeka Nelson, 48
Tomeka Nelson, 48(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Tomeka Nelson was last seen on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road getting into an unknown vehicle.

Nelson was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and white shoes. She is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

If anyone has any information on Nelson’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

