Phinizy Center gets $15,000 for trails, recreation projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences received $15,000 from Bank of America to help maintain and strengthen its outdoor trails and recreation sites.

The money will be used for:

Capital support, which includes purchasing composite boards, power tools and other supplies for trail and boardwalk repairs.

Program support, including coordinating volunteer workdays and organizing materials for nature park projects.

Operating support to ensure the center can achieve its mission in providing leadership for sustainable watersheds and economic vitality through research, education and by connecting people with nature.

“We are excited to partner with Phinizy Center on this initiative,” said Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta. “Our commitment is to help build thriving communities by addressing issues fundamental to economic health and sustainability, which is at the center of our partnership with this leading environmental organization.”

Alicia Sweat, Phinizy Center’s executive director/COO, thanked the bank for its support.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.