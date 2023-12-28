‘Our son is dead’: Inmate’s family speaks out against jail health care provider

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Correctional officers go through a lot of training before they are ready to watch over inmates.

Part of that includes what protocols to follow when an inmate is suicidal.

But a wrongful death lawsuit claims in Aiken County’s Detention Center those protocols are not being followed.

We found a resource guide for Southern Health Partners that details what correctional officers are supposed to do when medical emergencies happen or someone is suicidal, but Adam Crow’s family claims many of these protocols were ignored.

Adam’s mom, Lila, says he struggled with mental illness.

“With bipolar your brain does not shut down. It’s in a constant whirl. And he tried to supplement that with alcohol,” she said.

It landed him in the Aiken County Detention Center in May 2017, facing DUI charges.

According to the lawsuit, Adam told medical professionals he had a problem with depression, drinking, and a history of suicide attempts but he was still cleared to go to jail.

Cameras show Adam arriving at the detention center around 4:44 that afternoon. Less than four hours later, he took his own life.

It’s something Lila says could have been prevented had officers followed the intake protocols written in the Souther Health Partners’ officer training manual.

“They don’t have the time or the patience at the hospital to deal with these people, so hey why not take them to jail? Jail people can handle them,” said Lila. “No, they can’t. My son died under their watch.”

The manual covers intake, medical screenings, suicide prevention and more.

Once an inmate is accepted into the jail, the jail is responsible for adequate medical care.

It also states suicide is the most common cause of death in a correctional setting. Not only are these places charged with protecting the public from inmates, but they are supposed to protect the inmates from themselves.

Lila says that didn’t happen.

“They were responsible for keeping my son safe and they just completely flopped,” she said.

It says typical suicide victims are men in their 20s to mid-30s, who struggle with mental disorders, abuse issues and more — all things the lawsuit states Adam had.

It states screening a patient during intake is the first step to notice suicide risk and if the patient says yes to one or more of the questions they are considered to be at an increased risk of suicide.

Inmates with high risk are supposed to have check-ins every 10-15 minutes, but footage shows Adam went hours without anyone ever checking on him.

“Our son is dead. We can’t bring him back. I want justice and for people to do better,” said Lila.

READ THE LAWSUIT:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.