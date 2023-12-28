Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Our son is dead’: Inmate’s family speaks out against jail health care provider

By Hallie Turner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Correctional officers go through a lot of training before they are ready to watch over inmates.

Part of that includes what protocols to follow when an inmate is suicidal.

But a wrongful death lawsuit claims in Aiken County’s Detention Center those protocols are not being followed.

We found a resource guide for Southern Health Partners that details what correctional officers are supposed to do when medical emergencies happen or someone is suicidal, but Adam Crow’s family claims many of these protocols were ignored.

Adam’s mom, Lila, says he struggled with mental illness.

“With bipolar your brain does not shut down. It’s in a constant whirl. And he tried to supplement that with alcohol,” she said.

MORE | Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

It landed him in the Aiken County Detention Center in May 2017, facing DUI charges.

According to the lawsuit, Adam told medical professionals he had a problem with depression, drinking, and a history of suicide attempts but he was still cleared to go to jail.

Cameras show Adam arriving at the detention center around 4:44 that afternoon. Less than four hours later, he took his own life.

It’s something Lila says could have been prevented had officers followed the intake protocols written in the Souther Health Partners’ officer training manual.

“They don’t have the time or the patience at the hospital to deal with these people, so hey why not take them to jail? Jail people can handle them,” said Lila. “No, they can’t. My son died under their watch.”

The manual covers intake, medical screenings, suicide prevention and more.

Once an inmate is accepted into the jail, the jail is responsible for adequate medical care.

It also states suicide is the most common cause of death in a correctional setting. Not only are these places charged with protecting the public from inmates, but they are supposed to protect the inmates from themselves.

Lila says that didn’t happen.

“They were responsible for keeping my son safe and they just completely flopped,” she said.

It says typical suicide victims are men in their 20s to mid-30s, who struggle with mental disorders, abuse issues and more — all things the lawsuit states Adam had.

It states screening a patient during intake is the first step to notice suicide risk and if the patient says yes to one or more of the questions they are considered to be at an increased risk of suicide.

Inmates with high risk are supposed to have check-ins every 10-15 minutes, but footage shows Adam went hours without anyone ever checking on him.

“Our son is dead. We can’t bring him back. I want justice and for people to do better,” said Lila.

READ THE LAWSUIT:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Christmas Day crash on Meadowbrook Drive claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car
Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
Becky Hill
Augusta co-author pulls Murdaugh book, accuses clerk of plagiarism

Latest News

‘Our son is dead’: Inmate’s family speaks out against jail health care provider
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown bars gear up for early New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown bars gear up for early New Year’s Eve celebrations
Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car