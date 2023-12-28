‘Just do it’: Blood center seeks more donations ahead of new year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This time of year, blood donations drop as people are busy around the holidays.

The Shepherd Community Blood Center is helping attract donors by offering donors free movie tickets .

On a good day, Shepeard could see up to 100 blood donors come through the doors, but during the holidays, those numbers dry up.

On Wednesday, they saw about 20.

They say every year they come up with creative ways to bridge the gap.

In the past, leaders with Shepeard say they’ve not had enough blood to give local hospitals after the new year because of low donations.

“It is challenging for people to have time to donate this time of the year. People are shopping, doing all kinds of things, spending time with family. So, it’s a little challenging to get out. So we really just want to encourage everybody to come out and donate,” said Director of Community Resources Jacqueline Clemmons.

For people like Dan Wells, who donates often, it’s the impact that makes them come out even during the holidays.

“There were times when it was, you know, a little difficult to find his blood type with all the requirements he had. So, it really made me understand that this blood shortage thing is real and the only way we got blood is if people come in and give it,” he said.

It’s a reminder of the needs of our community and how your donation helps.

Clemmons said: “Some people spent Christmas in the hospital and so we really want to encourage them. We want them to have what they need. So during this time of the year, it is a way to give and it’s important because you’re supporting your community.”

So while you’re on holiday break, if you find some time, stop by to make a donation.

Wells said: “Just do it. You’ll feel better about yourself and it’s not hard, just do it.”

You’ve got until Saturday to take advantage of the free movie ticket promotion.

