Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation

By Hallie Turner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family hoping for a Christmas miracle is now stricken with grief.

Over the weekend, a missing person’s case quickly transformed into a murder investigation for Jamilla Smith.

Investigators and her family are hoping to find and bring Jamilla’s body home.

Just days away from the new year and another holiday without Jamilla, her family is struggling with grief.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

It’s been nearly a month since Jamilla vanished from her home off of Old Jackson Highway.

Investigator Chandra Cleveland says the Smith family has been patiently waiting on a call that would bring comfort, but then the phone rang two days before Christmas.

“It was silence. It was silent for a while,” said Cleveland.

On the other line, Aiken County informed the family they had enough evidence to charge Jamilla’s ex-boyfriend, Daniel Harmon, with her murder.

Cleveland says Jamilla’s mother, Tina, was unable to form words and remains in shock.

Daniel Harmon
Daniel Harmon(Contributed)

“This is going to be the hardest time she ever had to deal with. Millie’s children are asking for her,” said Cleveland.

Life as anyone knew it has forever changed.

“It’s even harder when kids have to be split up and they’re used to being with their mom. They’re used to getting things all together and being together and now they have been separated because of an act of crime such as this murder,” said Cleveland.

While investigators are not sure where her body could be, Cleveland says she does know one thing.

“The case is not closed. I don’t want anybody to think by any stretch of imagination that the case is closed. If you find out anything or you hear anything, please reach out to me. Let me know what you have, so we can follow up on it,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland says the family is grateful for all of the community support and that the best thing you can do is say something if you see something.

They say they just want their daughter home.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office encourages them to call 803-648-6811.

