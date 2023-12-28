Grant Me Hope: MJ likes BMX, martial arts and reading

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 12-year-old MJ.

“What I’m really into is doing my YouTube channel, riding on my bike, sometimes playing football, playing basketball on my YouTube channel,” MJ said.

MJ likes to perform challenges when he rides his bike.

“I do BMX stunts because I used to do BMX,” he said.

He also studied jujitsu for five years and karate for a year.

“I learned that no matter what, you always keep yourself calm and don’t let anybody define who you are,” he said.

He reads books – about 15 to 16 chapters a day.

“What I like about reading is that it teaches me new things that I don’t know and big words that I don’t know,” he said.

He wants to learn to be a more popular YouTuber and to customize shoes.

“Adoption means to me is having someone who cares to you and loves you all your life,” he said.

“What I look for in a perfect home is a good household. I like big dogs, so maybe a couple of dogs, sister, maybe a brother, maybe not a mom, maybe a dad, but probably a mom and a dad,” he said.

To inquire about MJ, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia.