Flu outbreak keeps slamming Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A surge in flu cases is accelerating, with Georgia joining the list of states with “very high” levels and South Carolina remaining one of the two worst-hit states.

As of Dec. 16, the most recent data available, Georgia had moved up to Level 11, the bottom of three ratings in the “very high” category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Carolina is in Level 13, at the top of the rating, joined only by Louisiana.

Only 10 states total are in the “very high” category.

As data comes in for dates closer to Christmas, the levels could rise.

The CDC warned last week that flu and COVID-19 infections could ramp up in the coming weeks, with increases fueled by holiday gatherings.

Dr. Martha Buchanan of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday she wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen.

The flu surge isn’t as dire as in some past winters, but some patients are still waiting days to get a hospital bed, noted Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious diseases specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“We’ve barely been cold in South Carolina, and flu tends to hit us very hard when people actually get some cold weather to deal with,” he said. “We could get worse, very easily, in the next four to eight weeks.”

Buchanan said during a briefing Thursday that DHEC officials don’t know whether South Carolina has reached the peak of the flu season yet.

She stressed repeatedly that vaccination is the best protection against flu, COVID and RSV – although there’s a shortage of RSV vaccine.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Buchanan said.

Nationally, vaccinations are down this year, officials say. About 42% of U.S. adults had gotten flu shots by the first week of December, down from about 45% at the same time last year, according to the CDC.

Americans have also been slow to get other vaccinations. Only about 18% have gotten an updated COVID-19 shot that became available in September. At nursing homes, about a third of residents are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

And only 17% of adults 60 and older had received new shots against another respiratory virus. RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of mild coldlike symptoms but it can be dangerous for infants and older people.

Health officials across the country are keeping an eye on a version of the evolving coronavirus, known as JN.1. The omicron variant was first detected in the U.S. in September and now accounts for an estimated 20% of cases. The CDC expects it to reach 50% in the next two weeks.

It may spread easier or be better at evading our immune systems, but there is no evidence that the strain causes more severe disease than other recent variants, health officials say. And current evidence indicates vaccines and antiviral medications work against it.

Buchanan noted that South Carolina health officials are keeping an eye on this new variant, too.

