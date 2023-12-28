Family Counseling Center launches last push to stay open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family Counseling Center’s time is running out.

It has until the new year to find a way to stay open – and even with the clock ticking, the executive director says it’s not too late.

The center is making its last push for donations to stay alive and keep providing a service to the community nowhere else in the area provides.

Mental health is a priority to the center.

Ever since news broke of it possibly having to shut down if it doesn’t raise $80,000 by the end of the year, it never broke its stride, remaining committed to providing mental health services to people, no matter their ability to pay or insurance.

“We see many patients who are underinsured or with no insurance at all that would probably be getting no services elsewhere,” business manager Tiffany Betts told News 12 a few days ago.

“Just to see the difference in the last year that I’ve been here and the people that come through the doors and just the change that we’ve seen,” Betts said. “We don’t want to take that away from this community.”

The center has served more than 400 this year alone and has a wait list now of close to 200.

All of these people would have to find a new place to go if the doors shut.

“Trauma doesn’t just happen to people with insurance, so being able to provide therapy, regardless of insurance status, or financial status is so important and I do not want that to go away,” said Connor Thornton, a therapist at the center.

The therapists serve anyone from kids to the elderly and everyone in between.

“You will be shocked with how early suicidal ideation begins. I have clients as young as 7 or 8, expressing suicidal ideation,” said Thornton.

Besides issuing calls for donations and putting out the word about all the good work the center does, it held a gift-wrapping fundraiser for Christmas.

To donate, visit https://www.fcccsra.org/donations.html.

