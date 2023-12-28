Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Date set for Murdaugh hearing as defense pushes for new trial

Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes during hearing in Beaufort County on Nov. 17,...
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes during hearing in Beaufort County on Nov. 17, 2023.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Issues surrounding Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial will be back in front of a judge in January.

Officials confirmed post-trial motions for Murdaugh are scheduled to start on Jan. 29 in Richland County. Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year but has maintained that he is innocent.

Former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal will oversee Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial.

His defense team argues that the double murder trial that ended in his conviction was tampered with by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Three days are currently reserved on the calendar for Murdaugh’s post-trial motions.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sales of Court Official’s Book About Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Stopped After Plagiarism Accusations

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
See GSP chase that ended with fiery crash into News 12 sign
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
Patrick Clayton
Longtime Augusta lawman running for Columbia County sheriff

Latest News

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
Lieutenant governor joins list of Ga. pranked politicians
Grant Me Hope: MJ
Grant Me Hope: MJ likes BMX, martial arts and reading
How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley/File
Asked about Civil War’s cause, Haley at first doesn’t mention slavery
Angel Oak Tree
One-tank trip: Visit the Angel Oak Tree, more than 400 years old