Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold and breezy conditions expected Friday and Saturday behind a cold front passing through the region tonight. Staying dry through the weekend, but another front will show up New Year’s Day and bring the chance for showers.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight as a cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures will be cold Friday morning in the mid to upper 30s - wind chills could be as low as the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph overnight.

Chilly temps and breezy conditions expected all day long Friday. Afternoon highs will stay near 50 - wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s most of the day. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible Friday with sustained winds out of the west between 12-18 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Staying dry this weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday and generally sunny skies Sunday. Winds look to stay elevated out of the west between 10-15 mph Saturday and drop to 8-12 mph Sunday. Highs Saturday will stay chilly near 50, but Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Staying dry Sunday night for New Year’s Eve plans - but it will be chilly with temps in the 30s by midnight.

Looking mostly dry for News Years Day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s - a few showers will be possible late in the day into Monday night. I wouldn’t cancel anything outside just yet. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Cold and breezy day Friday with gusts up to 25 mph possible. (WRDW)

