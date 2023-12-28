Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
See GSP chase that ended with fiery crash into News 12 sign
Patrick Clayton
Longtime Augusta lawman running for Columbia County sheriff
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley/File
Asked about Civil War’s cause, Haley at first doesn’t mention slavery
This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
World population up 75 million this year, topping 8 billion by Jan. 1
For the last few years, Mary Peterson has hand written thousands of greeting cards and sent...
96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members
A South Carolina woman is celebrating her 109th birthday. (WACH)
Woman known for her sweet tooth celebrates her 109th birthday