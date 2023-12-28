2 vehicle accident causes injuries, blocks lanes on I-20 in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident caused injuries and blocked all lanes on I-20 Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies say they arrived on scene at 9:25 a.m. to an accident involving a pickup and a car on I-20 eastbound three miles east of exit 11.

According to the South Carolina transportation traffic map, all lanes were re-opened and the scene was cleared as of 10 a.m.

The accident investigation was handed over to South Carolina Highway Patrol, authorities say.

