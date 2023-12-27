Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Soldier’s dog found 3 weeks after going missing in S.C.

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A dog who went missing for three weeks while his military owner was deployed overseas has been found safe.

The dog, a pit bull terrier named Titan, was found 10 miles from his South Carolina home after going missing for about three weeks.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Boulevard.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, the pet rescue added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

The rescue said many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

MORE | S.C. lawmakers look at cutting ammo taxes, raising teacher pay

Then on Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
With latest crash, Augusta pedestrian deaths rise 150%
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County slaying victim identified; suspect on the run
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death

Latest News

Kirby Smarts talks team preparation, transfer portal ahead of Florida state matchup
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death
Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?