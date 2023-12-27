SLED charges former Aiken public safety officer with assault and battery

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged an Aiken police officer who was fired over his use of force in a January arrest.

Anthony Briscoe Mason, 28, was charged on Wednesday with assault and battery in the third degree, according to SLED.

On Jan. 3., Mason “unlawfully injury another person with the present ability to do so. While investigating a traffic collision that involved a vehicle belonging to the victim.”

The case involved a traffic accident at Pine Log and Two Notch roads in which Mason smelled an odor of marijuana coming from one of the vehicles, according to the agency. Mason told the driver he intended to investigate and the driver said he didn’t consent to a search of the vehicle and took off running on foot, according to the agency.

According to the warrant, Mason advised he had probable cause to search the vehicle.

After the driver had surrendered but continued to resist arrest, Mason hit him over the head, according to the warrant.

Mason was not listed as an inmate in the Aiken County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

In January, the case was turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for investigation of possible criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.