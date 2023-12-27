Salvation Army gets donation from Food Lion foundation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

The grant will support the Center of Hope, where a soup kitchen provides food for upwards of 100 people every day.

The soup kitchen plays a crucial role in serving dinner every evening to both shelter participants and the broader community, while also providing breakfast to shelter participants each morning.

Operating seven days a week, 365 days a year, the soup kitchen has become a cornerstone in addressing food insecurity in the Augusta community.

The Salvation Army of Augusta has witnessed a doubling of food prices in 2023, far exceeding its budgetary provisions.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation helps families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. It has awarded more than $18.1 million in grants.

