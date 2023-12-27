Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Salvation Army gets donation from Food Lion foundation

Center of Hope
Center of Hope(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

The grant will support the Center of Hope, where a soup kitchen provides food for upwards of 100 people every day.

The soup kitchen plays a crucial role in serving dinner every evening to both shelter participants and the broader community, while also providing breakfast to shelter participants each morning.

Operating seven days a week, 365 days a year, the soup kitchen has become a cornerstone in addressing food insecurity in the Augusta community.

The Salvation Army of Augusta has witnessed a doubling of food prices in 2023, far exceeding its budgetary provisions.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation helps families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. It has awarded more than $18.1 million in grants.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death
A Christmas Day crash on Meadowbrook Drive claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
Becky Hill
Augusta co-author pulls Murdaugh book, accuses clerk of plagiarism

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
5 Georgia residents killed in head-on Texas car crash
Here are some free options to get home if you’re tipsy
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
Former Richmond County chief running for Columbia County sheriff Thank you in advance for your cooperation.