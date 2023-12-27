Submit Photos/Videos
Ruth’s Christmas miracle keeps family restaurant open

Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Ruth’s Family Restaurant(wrdw)
By Nick Viland
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the middle of November, Ruth’s Family Restaurant in Martinez announced they’d be shutting their doors in 2024.

However, that’s not the case anymore. Ruth’s will stay open for another five years.

“We couldn’t see it close down,” said Vernon Davis, new Ruth’s manager.

Vernon’s wife, Diana, has been a server at Ruth’s for 13 years.

Vernon became attached whenever he stopped by, so the decision to keep it open was a no-brainer and the community has been happy with the news.

“We got a real great response for that and a lot of people still think we’re closing, but we’re going to keep it going. The service is going to be the same. We just hope people show up. We’re going to keep it open, keep it going,” said Vernon.

Customers like Parbar Sanders are excited to hear the news.

“We were wondering where are we going to get some home cooking because there’s not many places around so we’re happy. It’s a special place,” she said.

Tim Lasher is a regular at the restaurant. Now, he won’t have to answer the question he’s been asking himself since the announcement they were closing — “Where am I going to go next?”

The new management wants people to know nothing’s changing when they’re in charge.

“It’s going to be the same. It’s really going to be the same food, same people, same atmosphere. We just want those to feel at home when they come in,” said Vernon.

