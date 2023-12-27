New details on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released state accident report reveals new details on how a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on Christmas Day.

Seanque L. Hester, 43, died at Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue, becoming the 20th pedestrian this year killed by a vehicle in Richmond County.

The crash happened around 10:06 p.m. Monday, according to the accident report.

Hester and a woman were walking south along Meadowbrook, with Hester on the road’s shoulder and his companion on the sidewalk, according to the report. Hester’s companion said they were walking to a store.

Meanwhile, a patrol car driven by Deputy Kenneth F. McCormick was also traveling south on Meadowbrook.

As the deputy approached Bullock Drive, Hester “suddenly stepped into his path,” according to the report.

McCormick couldn’t stop in time, and the vehicle hit Hester, according to the report.

Hester was pushed into his companion, and they fell west down an embankment, according to the report.

Hester was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:55 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The accident report makes no mention of speed.

The report differs slightly from a Georgia State Patrol preliminary finding Wednesday that said the patrol car was traveling north.

Kenneth McCormick, left, receives a service honor from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree in this photo from the sheriff's website. (Contributed)

With the loss of Hester, pedestrian deaths in Richmond County have now risen 150% in a year .

Hester became at least the 20th pedestrian death in Richmond County for 2023. Last year, that number was eight.

Figures show 60% of those deaths happened in the 30906 ZIP code. Hotspots for pedestrian deaths include Gordon Highway, Peach Orchard Road and Mike Padgett Highway.

“It’s scary. It’s something we weren’t expecting and it’s happening all the time. We’re getting pedestrians struck. It’s very alarming,” Bowen told News 12 a few days ago.

It’s not just a problem on the Georgia side of the Savannah River.

South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians, according to a recent 2023 report from Insurance Comparison.

