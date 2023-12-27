Rep. Barry Fleming picked to fill Columbia County judicial post

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday appointed state Rep. Barry Fleming to the Columbia Judicial Circuit vacancy created by the retirement of James Blanchard Jr.

Fleming is the founding partner of the law firm of Fleming Nelson, LLP, in Augusta.

He has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2013, as well as from 2003-2009.

During his tenure, Fleming served as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and was elected by his fellow Republicans as majority whip.

Fleming also served as chairman of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners from 1999-2002.

Before launching his law firm in 2010, Fleming worked as a partner for 11 years at the Augusta firm of Fulcher Hagler LLP.

He has received the Guardian of Justice Award from the Georgia District Attorney’s Association, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Legislator of the Year Award from the Georgia Family Council.

Fleming was also previously appointed by Kemp to the Columbia County Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Oversight Panel, where he serves as chairman.

He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Georgia.

He and his wife, Paige, have one son.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.