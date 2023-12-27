More people seek mental health services since COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recent studies show more adults are reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression since the pandemic.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States.

We spoke to a local therapist about how the data is reflected in the CSRA.

“We work a lot with clients with depression, seasonal depression is also very important. We noticed that around this time of the year, usually a start around fall time and go all the way through winter,” said Vivian Ross, co-owner of Elephant in the Room Counseling.

Elephant in the Room Counseling offers a service from December to January called ‘Holiday Blues’ to help people through this time of year.

“During this time after holidays, because there are people who might not have had anybody to come and see them, talk to them, or are depressed. And then for Christmas, they’ll get together with their family. And then the day after Christmas, their family is gone. And so now it’s like a drastic drop,” she said.

They want more people to be open to getting help, especially men, who they say don’t reach out for help as much as women.

“One of the big things we’ve noticed since COVID is that more people are seeking out mental health services. Especially people of color are seeking out mental health services and trying to find a therapist, which for our community is something big because we didn’t always seek out mental health care, therapy, or medical anything because of the lack of trust,” said Ross.

They’re hoping that people will get the help they need.

Benjamin Ross, co-owner of Elephant in the Room Counseling, said: “Seeking therapy, meeting with a therapist, one on one. It is your safe space to allow yourself to be vulnerable. Don’t be afraid.”

They encourage people to get help. They say to reach out if you or a loved one are struggling.

