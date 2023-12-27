Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here are some free options to get home if you’re tipsy

By Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays and have too much alcohol, there are a couple of free options to make it home safely in Georgia.

Tow to Go

AAA will offer its “Tow To Go” program up until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

You’ll receive a free ride with your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The program service is available in Georgia but not South Carolina.

Those in need of assistance, please call 855-286-9246.

To learn more, head to AAA’s website.

Lyft credit

Also available in Georgia is a $20 ride credit to Lyft account holders.

Thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft account holders can enter the discount code GAGOHS2023 in their app or scan the QR Code to receive a one-time $20 ride credit. 

Account holders can use the credit for rides in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed by the account holder. 

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36% of the people killed in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Georgia from 2017 through 2021 involved a driver whose blood-alcohol concentration level was higher than the state’s legal limit of 0.08%.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death
A Christmas Day crash on Meadowbrook Drive claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
Becky Hill
Augusta co-author pulls Murdaugh book, accuses clerk of plagiarism

Latest News

Center of Hope
Salvation Army gets donation from Food Lion foundation
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
Former Richmond County chief running for Columbia County sheriff Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Damaris Milton
Another hearing held for suspect in Atlanta airport stabbing spree