Here are some free options to get home if you’re tipsy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays and have too much alcohol, there are a couple of free options to make it home safely in Georgia.

Tow to Go

AAA will offer its “Tow To Go” program up until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

You’ll receive a free ride with your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The program service is available in Georgia but not South Carolina.

Those in need of assistance, please call 855-286-9246.

To learn more, head to AAA’s website.

Lyft credit

Also available in Georgia is a $20 ride credit to Lyft account holders.

Thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft account holders can enter the discount code GAGOHS2023 in their app or scan the QR Code to receive a one-time $20 ride credit.

Account holders can use the credit for rides in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed by the account holder.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36% of the people killed in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Georgia from 2017 through 2021 involved a driver whose blood-alcohol concentration level was higher than the state’s legal limit of 0.08%.

