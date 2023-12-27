Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

Aiden Burke, 16
Aiden Burke, 16(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Aiden Burke was last seen on the 3400 block of Wheeler Road around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burke was last seen wearing black Adidas slides, dark jeans and a white Holster hoody. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Burke’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
With latest crash, Augusta pedestrian deaths rise 150%
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County slaying victim identified; suspect on the run
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection to Belvedere baby’s death

Latest News

Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection to Belvedere baby’s death
Recycle old Christmas tree into fish habitat at Lake Thurmond
Local businesses boom as South Carolina becomes fastest-growing state
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard