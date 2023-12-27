Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Aiden Burke was last seen on the 3400 block of Wheeler Road around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burke was last seen wearing black Adidas slides, dark jeans and a white Holster hoody. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Burke’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

