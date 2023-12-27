Dashcam: See GSP chase that ended with fiery crash into News 12 sign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released dashcam video shows what happened when a Georgia State Patrol trooper pursued a speeder and ultimately crashed into the entrance sign at News 12, where the patrol car went up in flames.

No suspect was ever caught in the late Dec. 9 pursuit that began on Washington Road after the trooper took off after a Mustang was traveling 81 mph in a 45 mph zone.

From Washington Road, the chase went north on Alexander Drive, passing Riverwatch Parkway when Alexander becomes Cabela Drive.

After traveling past Riverwatch, the GSP vehicle “began to yaw” for 82 feet before striking a concrete median near the News 12 driveway, according to an accident report.

The patrol car then traveled 88 feet farther, striking the west curb and then leaving the roadway, hitting the stop sign at the News 12 entrance and then ultimately slamming into the station’s stone sign that features an animated display. There, the car came “to an uncontrolled rest facing west.”

The vehicle burst into flames, destroying the car and damaging the sign. The car and sign were heavily damaged, but injuries to the trooper, Tyler Crowe, were minor.

This diagram with the accident report shows the car’s rough trajectory.

This diagram shows what happened when a Georgia State Patrol trooper pursued a speeder and ultimately crashed into the entrance sign at News 12, where the patrol car went up in flames. (Contributed)

Just a few feet on the other side of the sign is the parking lot of a Dave & Busters that does booming business. And across the street is a brand-new Olive Garden that’s been packed every night since opening Dec. 4.

The Georgia State Patrol’s current pursuit policy is discretionary and mostly lets troopers decide when to launch a high-speed chase.

GSP doesn’t limit pursuits to violent crimes.

Georgia law states officers should consider several factors when pursuing a chase, including the nature of the offense committed by the suspect, the potential danger to the public if the suspect is not immediately apprehended. This is all according to Georgia Department of Public Safety’s policy manual.

According to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Crowe received four hours of training last year in “pursuit liability and due regard.”

