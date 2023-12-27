Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Drying out rest of the week. Cooler temperatures return heading into the weekend.
Rain lingers into tonight - dense fog also possible. Drying out rest of the week. Cooler temperatures return heading into the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Foggy start this morning should turn to mostly cloudy skies through most of the day. Looking to stay dry as weak high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures begin to cool off some by Thursday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 60 under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

A weak front will pass through Thursday into Friday bringing chilly temps and breezy conditions. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will stay in the low 50s. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible Friday with sustained winds out of the west between 15-20 mph.

Mostly sunny this weekend with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s and highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds look to stay elevated out of the west between 10-15 mph Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

