Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying seasonal Thursday, but cold and breezy conditions move in Friday with a mostly dry front passing through the region. Below average temperatures stick around through the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and drop to the 40s overnight.

Temperatures begin to cool off some by Thursday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 60. Clouds will be with us early Thursday, but we should see generally sunny skies by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

A cold front will pass through Thursday into Friday bringing chilly temps and breezy conditions. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will stay in the low 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible Friday with sustained winds out of the west between 15-20 mph.

Mostly sunny this weekend with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s and highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds look to stay elevated out of the west between 10-15 mph Saturday and drop to 8-12 mph Sunday. Staying dry Sunday night for New Year’s Eve plans - but it will be chilly with temps in the 30s by midnight.

Looking mostly dry for News Years Day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Staying dry the next few days, but colder temperatures will return by Friday. (WRDW)

