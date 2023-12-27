Armed suspect wanted after Christmas Day Onyx Apartments incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed suspect, is wanted in connection to an assault incident at The Onyx Apartments on Christmas Day in Augusta, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Martin, 38, in connection to the incident that occurred at 3211 Wrightsboro Road on Monday.

Martin is described to be five feet and five inches in height and weighs around 170 pounds, authorities say.

Anyone who encounters Martin say he is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.

