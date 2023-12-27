Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Armed suspect wanted after Christmas Day Onyx Apartments incident

Jonathan Martin
Jonathan Martin(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed suspect, is wanted in connection to an assault incident at The Onyx Apartments on Christmas Day in Augusta, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Martin, 38, in connection to the incident that occurred at 3211 Wrightsboro Road on Monday.

Martin is described to be five feet and five inches in height and weighs around 170 pounds, authorities say.

Anyone who encounters Martin say he is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
With latest crash, Augusta pedestrian deaths rise 150%
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
Becky Hill
Augusta co-author pulls Murdaugh book, accuses clerk of plagiarism

Latest News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 27
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 27
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 27
Kirby Smarts talks team preparation, transfer portal ahead of Florida state matchup
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day