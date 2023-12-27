Submit Photos/Videos
5 Georgia residents killed in head-on Texas car crash

By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people, including two children, from Alpharetta were killed in a crash that happened Tuesday in Texas, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on U.S. 67, the sheriff’s office said.

Those killed from Alpharetta are a 36-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy, according to deputies in Texas. The other person killed, a 28-year-old man, was from Irving, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said the next of kin of those killed are in the process of being notified.

A 26-year-old man, also from Alpharetta, was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said those killed were driving in a Honda Odyssey.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on US 67 approaching the Honda Odyssey traveling north on the same road,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “The Silverado entered the northbound lane in a no-passing area and struck the Odyssey head on, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles.”

The driver and passenger of the pickup, both 17-year-olds, were also taken to Fort Worth hospitals in critical condition.

