With latest crash, Augusta pedestrian deaths rise 150%

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 43-year-old on Christmas Day became the latest name on a long list of pedestrians killed this year on Augusta roadways.

This latest accident happened at Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue.

The victim, Seanque L. Hester, 43, of Augusta was struck by a vehicle on Meadowbrook Drive and pronounced dead on the scene at 10:55 p.m., authorities say.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy has been scheduled.

With the loss of Hester, pedestrian deaths in Richmond County have now risen 150% in a year .

Figures show 60% of those deaths happened in the 30906 ZIP code. Hotspots for pedestrian deaths include Gordon Highway, Peach Orchard Road and Mike Padgett Highway.

Hester became at least the 20th pedestrian death in Richmond County for 2023.

Last year, that number was eight.

“It’s scary. It’s something we weren’t expecting and it’s happening all the time. We’re getting pedestrians struck. It’s very alarming,” Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen told News 12 a few days ago.

It’s not just a problem on the Georgia side of the Savannah River.

South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians according to a recent 2023 report from Insurance Comparison.

