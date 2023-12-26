What the Tech: Use QR codes to put away Christmas decorations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every November, when it’s time to get out the Christmas decorations, we wish we had done a better job of putting them away the year before.

Lights for the tree were tossed into multiple bins. The tree-topper somehow got into a plastic tub with plastic Halloween pumpkins and a Thanksgiving tablecloth.

Decorations for three separate holidays are mixed in a half-dozen green plastic bins.

As usual, next Halloween, we’ll go from bin-to-bin sorting through all of the decorations we’ve thrown in multiple plastic tubs.

There must be a better way. Here’s a cheap solution: QR codes. You can pick up a pack of QR code stickers online.

We bought a pack of 48 for $16. Here’s how they work: The stickers connect to an app that both reads and labels them.

It’s fairly simple to use. Place one of the stickers on a storage bin and then scan it with the app.

Once in the app, you can label it simply “Christmas decorations”, or our recommendation is to be more specific.

We put all of the Christmas tree lights in one bin and used the app to label a sticker as “Christmas tree lights” and are kept in a green bin. You’re also prompted to add a description to the sticker for its location such as ‘storage room’, ‘closet’, or ‘basement’.

You can then summarize what’s stored in the bin and take at least one photo of the contents. Now we can close it up and put the tub away.

We used another bin to hold assorted decorations and random ornaments. Another bin is specifically for special ornaments that have been passed down through the family, and another is for a nativity scene and tabletop decorations.

Next November when you’re ready to begin decorating, just use your smartphone’s camera and the app to scan a QR code sticker to see exactly what’s inside a bin before taking it down and opening it.

You can always re-scan the QR code and re-label it with what goes in it the next time you put things away. It’s a good idea to do the same with other holiday decorations too.

Rather than opening every bin looking for plastic Halloween pumpkins, just scan the code to locate the bin.

And you can use the stickers for many other things such as paint you use in rooms, or one of our favorite uses, labeling charging bricks so we always know which charger goes with which tech gadget.

It takes a little work doing this the first time, but once bins are labeled and things put away correctly, you’ll shave time off your decorating.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.