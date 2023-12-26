Jamilla’s desperate plea for help: What 911 operator heard

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County law enforcement documents reveal details of missing mother Jamilla Smith’s desperate call to 911 for help – a call that apparently included her being run over.

Smith had been considered missing after the Dec. 2 call, but authorities said over the weekend they now think she’s been murdered.

Daniel Harmon – a jailed man previously charged with kidnapping – is now accused in her death.

An arrest warrant affidavit alleged that on Dec. 2, Smith called 911 from her home at 425 Old Jackson Highway, saying her ex-boyfriend had broken into her house and was chasing her down the road.

On the call, she sounded out of breath.

When the dispatcher asked where she would meet the deputy, a car could be heard revving, according to the affidavit.

Smith could be heard screaming, and the phone was dropped.

But the dispatcher could still hear what was going on.

A male was heard telling her to get into the car so he could take her to the emergency room, according to the affidavit.

Smith continued to scream and could be heard yelling, “No, don’t touch me, don’t hurt me please,” and, “You hit me,” according to the affidavit.

The male is heard saying, “You jumped in front of the car,” before she is heard saying, “No, I didn’t.”

She continued to scream, “No,” and she indicated her arm was injured and said, “You ran over me,” according to the affidavit.

The next day, her mother reported her missing, and deputies soon sent out an alert that both Smith and Harmon were missing and thought to be in a black Charger.

On Dec. 5, the Charger was found parked in front of a home on Carpenterville Road in North Augusta. Harmon was inside the home and was ultimately arrested.

The next day, a search of the Charger revealed blood in the trunk of the car.

It was tested for DNA, and the report was complete on Dec. 23, according to the affidavit.

The results are redacted on the affidavit, but Dec. 23 is the same day authorities said they’d upgraded the charge against Harmon to murder.

The affidavit further notes that there’s been no activity on Smith’s cellphone since Dec. 2, the day her family last heard from her.

Authorities say this isn’t consistent behavior for her, since she previously spoke with her mother several times a day. Smith also hasn’t reached out to either of her two children, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that there’s probable cause to believe Harmon committed murder.

The new revelations came almost a week after Smith’s family doubled a reward for information on Smith’s whereabouts from $5,000 to $10,000.

After his discovery at the house, Harmon was first taken to a hospital for evaluation after a tense hour surrounded by deputies. He was initially charged with domestic violence in the second degree. A kidnapping charge was later added to the case, followed by the murder charge over the weekend.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office encourages them to call 803-648-6811.

