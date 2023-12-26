Submit Photos/Videos
Troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle after Edgefield County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that left a pedestrian with “serious injuries” in Edgefield County.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Edgefield Road near Amerlia Drive when it struck the pedestrian.

The crash happened on Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

The vehicle is possibly an SUV and may have damage to the passenger side mirror, according to SCHP.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

