Troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle after Edgefield County crash

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that left a pedestrian with “serious injuries” in Edgefield County.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Edgefield Road near Amerlia Drive when it struck the pedestrian.

The crash happened on Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

The vehicle is possibly an SUV and may have damage to the passenger side mirror, according to SCHP.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

We need your help in solving this hit and run! If you have any information please call us via your mobile device @ *HP(*47), 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. Just let dispatch know this is for the Edgefield County Hit and Run. pic.twitter.com/Uhnlj6mume — Trooper Brandon SCHP (@SCHP_Troop2) December 25, 2023

