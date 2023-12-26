Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Deadly holiday: Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County slaying victim identified; suspect on the run
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Don’t say goodbye yet: Ruth’s signs new 5-year lease
Roger Brabham Sr.
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Allendale

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Deadly holiday: Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Holiday...
Americans ramped up spending during the holidays despite some financial anxiety and higher costs
Recycle old, live Christmas trees into fish habitats at Lake Thurmond
Recycle old Christmas tree into fish habitat at Lake Thurmond
Once in the app, you can label it simply “Christmas decorations”, or our recommendation is to...
What the Tech: Use QR codes to put away Christmas decorations
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle after Edgefield County crash